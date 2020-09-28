Aaqib Javed ignores Pakistan greats when picking favourite batsman ever

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed overlooked a number of Pakistan legends when asked who his favourite batsman of all time was.

Rather than pick from the likes of Younis Khan, Zaheer Abbas or Saeed Anwar, Javed chose iconic West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Lara was one of the most prolific batsmen the West Indies ever produced, as he represented his country in 131 Tests. He accumulated 11,953 runs, including 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 52.88.

But, Lara will forever be remembered as the man who single-handedly tore England apart after he scored 400 not out against them in 2004, which to this day still remains the record for the highest individual score in a Test match.

The 51-year-old also featured in 299 ODIs, where he scored 10,405 runs, which included 19 hundreds and 63 fifties, at an average of 40.48.

“All time favourite batsman is Brian Lara,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Aaqib Javed drops Virat Kohli in a T20 match, prefers two players instead

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 182 ( 7.76 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 25 ( 1.07 % ) Shane Warne 33 ( 1.41 % ) Brian Lara 231 ( 9.85 % ) Ricky Ponting 74 ( 3.15 % ) Viv Richards 192 ( 8.18 % ) Jacques Kallis 69 ( 2.94 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 115 ( 4.9 % ) Wasim Akram 1337 ( 56.99 % ) Glenn McGrath 20 ( 0.85 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 68 ( 2.9 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 182 ( 7.76 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 25 ( 1.07 % ) Shane Warne 33 ( 1.41 % ) Brian Lara 231 ( 9.85 % ) Ricky Ponting 74 ( 3.15 % ) Viv Richards 192 ( 8.18 % ) Jacques Kallis 69 ( 2.94 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 115 ( 4.9 % ) Wasim Akram 1337 ( 56.99 % ) Glenn McGrath 20 ( 0.85 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 68 ( 2.9 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...