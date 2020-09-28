Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed has said that he would drop India captain Virat Kohli in a T20 International and pick Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma instead.
Javed was asked which player he would drop out of the trio and said that Kohli would be the one to miss out.
Kohli averages 50.80 in T20 Internationals, while Azam, who is Pakistan’s limited overs captain, and Rohit average 49.93 and 32.62 respectively.
“Since Babar is number one, you can’t ignore him. T20s, I would take Babar and Rohit, I would drop Kohli,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.
