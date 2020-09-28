Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed has said that he would drop India captain Virat Kohli in a T20 International and pick Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma instead.

Javed was asked which player he would drop out of the trio and said that Kohli would be the one to miss out.

Kohli averages 50.80 in T20 Internationals, while Azam, who is Pakistan’s limited overs captain, and Rohit average 49.93 and 32.62 respectively.

“Since Babar is number one, you can’t ignore him. T20s, I would take Babar and Rohit, I would drop Kohli,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – Who would Aaqib Javed drop in an ODI?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1226 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7595 ( 72.75 % ) Steve Smith 314 ( 3.01 % ) Ben Stokes 737 ( 7.06 % ) Kane Williamson 237 ( 2.27 % ) Rashid Khan 38 ( 0.36 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 118 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 44 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 84 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1226 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7595 ( 72.75 % ) Steve Smith 314 ( 3.01 % ) Ben Stokes 737 ( 7.06 % ) Kane Williamson 237 ( 2.27 % ) Rashid Khan 38 ( 0.36 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 118 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 44 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 84 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...