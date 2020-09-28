Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed has named India captain Virat Kohli as his favourite non-Pakistan batsman in international cricket at the moment.

Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world right now and has the statistics to back it up.

He averages 53.62 in Tests, 59.33 in ODIs and 50.80 in T20 Internationals.

“Overall, one name, it’s difficult, but I think Kohli,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.

