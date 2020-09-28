Aaqib Javed chooses his favourite Pakistan batsman right now

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed picked limited overs captain Babar Azam as his favourite Pakistan batsman right now.

Azam is widely considered to be among the top players in the world in all three formats of the game,

The 25-year-old averages 45.44 in Tests, 54.17 in ODIs and 49.93 in T20 Internationals.

“Pakistan only has one [in terms of best batsmen], Babar Azam,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Aaqib Javed drops Virat Kohli in a T20 match, prefers two players instead

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1226 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7595 ( 72.75 % ) Steve Smith 314 ( 3.01 % ) Ben Stokes 737 ( 7.06 % ) Kane Williamson 237 ( 2.27 % ) Rashid Khan 38 ( 0.36 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 118 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 44 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 84 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1226 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7595 ( 72.75 % ) Steve Smith 314 ( 3.01 % ) Ben Stokes 737 ( 7.06 % ) Kane Williamson 237 ( 2.27 % ) Rashid Khan 38 ( 0.36 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 118 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 44 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 84 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...