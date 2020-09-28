Aaqib Javed chooses his favourite Pakistan batsman right now

Aaqib Javed: “Pakistan only has one [in terms of best batsmen], Babar Azam”
Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed picked limited overs captain Babar Azam as his favourite Pakistan batsman right now.
Azam is widely considered to be among the top players in the world in all three formats of the game,
The 25-year-old averages 45.44 in Tests, 54.17 in ODIs and 49.93 in T20 Internationals.
“Pakistan only has one [in terms of best batsmen], Babar Azam,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.
