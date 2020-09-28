Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed surprisingly admitted that he would drop limited overs captain Babar Azam rather than India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma in an ODI.

Javed was asked to drop one of the three in an interview on YouTube and made the tough choice to leave Azam out.

While all three players are among the best in the world right now, Javed opted to drop Azam since Kohli and Rohit are just too good to overlook.

“I will drop Babar Azam. Rohit Sharma has made a special place in ODIs and Kohli – there’s no doubt that Azam has talent that has challenged everyone, everywhere in the world – but Kohli is Kohli at the moment,” Javed said.

Azam averages 54.17 in ODIs, while Kohli and Rohit average 59.33 and 49.27 respectively.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1226 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7595 ( 72.74 % ) Steve Smith 315 ( 3.02 % ) Ben Stokes 737 ( 7.06 % ) Kane Williamson 237 ( 2.27 % ) Rashid Khan 38 ( 0.36 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 118 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 44 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 84 ( 0.8 % )

