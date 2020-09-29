Lahore and Karachi cricket mentioned on popular TV show Family Guy

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Lahore and Karachi are two of the major cities in Pakistan and both have passionate fans when it comes to cricket.

On an episode of popular TV show Family Guy, Lahore and Karachi cricket was mentioned, with the clothing the people were wearing resembling that of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

The show depicted the Lahore fans saying that Lahore cricketers are the best in the country.

With this year’s T20 World Cup being postponed until October 2021, it has been confirmed that the remaining PSL matches will be completed in Lahore in November.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

