Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Ex-Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed was given three seamers to pick in a Test match – Australia’s Mitchell Starc, South Africa’s Dale Steyn and New Zealand’s Trent Boult – but which of them did he rank as the best for the longest format?
Javed said Starc would be his first choice, while Steyn and Boult were second and third respectively.
Explaining why he preferred Starc and Steyn over Boult, he said that they were quicker, aggressive and had more of an impact.
“Starc number one, then Steyn and then Boult. In a Test match, these two (Starc and Steyn) are quicker than him, more aggressive than him and they have more impact on a match than Boult,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Aaqib Javed drops Virat Kohli in a T20 match, prefers two players instead