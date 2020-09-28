Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed ranks Starc, Steyn and Boult in Test cricket

Posted on by
Aaqib Javed ranks Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn and Trent Boult in Test cricket

Aaqib Javed: “Starc number one, then Steyn and then Boult”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed was given three seamers to pick in a Test match – Australia’s Mitchell Starc, South Africa’s Dale Steyn and New Zealand’s Trent Boult – but which of them did he rank as the best for the longest format?

Javed said Starc would be his first choice, while Steyn and Boult were second and third respectively.

Explaining why he preferred Starc and Steyn over Boult, he said that they were quicker, aggressive and had more of an impact.

“Starc number one, then Steyn and then Boult. In a Test match, these two (Starc and Steyn) are quicker than him, more aggressive than him and they have more impact on a match than Boult,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Aaqib Javed drops Virat Kohli in a T20 match, prefers two players instead

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply