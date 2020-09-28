Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed was given three seamers to pick in a Test match – Australia’s Mitchell Starc, South Africa’s Dale Steyn and New Zealand’s Trent Boult – but which of them did he rank as the best for the longest format?

Javed said Starc would be his first choice, while Steyn and Boult were second and third respectively.

Explaining why he preferred Starc and Steyn over Boult, he said that they were quicker, aggressive and had more of an impact.

“Starc number one, then Steyn and then Boult. In a Test match, these two (Starc and Steyn) are quicker than him, more aggressive than him and they have more impact on a match than Boult,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Aaqib Javed drops Virat Kohli in a T20 match, prefers two players instead

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1226 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7595 ( 72.74 % ) Steve Smith 315 ( 3.02 % ) Ben Stokes 737 ( 7.06 % ) Kane Williamson 237 ( 2.27 % ) Rashid Khan 38 ( 0.36 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 118 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 44 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 84 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1226 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7595 ( 72.74 % ) Steve Smith 315 ( 3.02 % ) Ben Stokes 737 ( 7.06 % ) Kane Williamson 237 ( 2.27 % ) Rashid Khan 38 ( 0.36 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 118 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 44 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 84 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...