Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar pokes fun at his own photo

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar poked fun at his own photo on Twitter.
A photo of a young-looking Akhtar was posted on the social media site, which prompted him to recall his time in photo shoots.
Studio shoots were SO not my thing! https://t.co/g7IOHIJLXu
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 19, 2020
“Studio shoots were SO not my thing,” Akhtar said.
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
