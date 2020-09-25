Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim believes that Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world and will be the premier captain in all of international cricket in the future.

Imad’s bold claims come after Azam was recently criticised for his batting and captaincy during the tour of England.

In the three-Test series, Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 195 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 48.75.

As for the three-match T20 series that followed, Azam accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.

Imad called on Azam’s critics to understand that the 25-year-old is still young and in the process of learning.

He also backed Azam to “take Pakistan cricket to the next level”.

“He’s the leader and the whole team respects him. He’s the best batsman in the world without any doubt,” Imad told PakPassion. “When you are the best batsman in the world, eventually you will be the best captain in the world too. He leads from the front with the bat and he’s started to do that with his captaincy too.

“I would request everyone who is bashing him to remember that he is young, he is learning, and he will take Pakistan cricket to the next level. We will be there with him and support him with anything he needs inside, or outside the ground.”

