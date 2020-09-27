Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on legendary West Indies seamer Sir Curtly Ambrose, saying he was “one giant of a man, one giant of a bowler”.

Ambrose took 405 wickets in 98 Tests at an average of 20.99 and 225 wickets in 176 ODIs at an average of 24.12.

With Ambrose being one of the most feared bowlers of his time, Akhtar said he was lucky to have played against the Antigua native.

Happy Birthday to the legendary West Indian @ambrose_curtly .

One giant of a man, one giant of a bowler. Lucky to have played a few matches against each other. pic.twitter.com/nwWII91TSI — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 21, 2020

“Happy Birthday to the legendary West Indian Curtly Ambrose. One giant of a man, one giant of a bowler. Lucky to have played a few matches against each other,” the Rawalpindi Express said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imad Wasim makes huge claims about Babar Azam that is sure to spark a lot of debate

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 180 ( 7.71 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 25 ( 1.07 % ) Shane Warne 32 ( 1.37 % ) Brian Lara 230 ( 9.85 % ) Ricky Ponting 74 ( 3.17 % ) Viv Richards 192 ( 8.22 % ) Jacques Kallis 67 ( 2.87 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 115 ( 4.92 % ) Wasim Akram 1335 ( 57.15 % ) Glenn McGrath 20 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 66 ( 2.83 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 180 ( 7.71 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 25 ( 1.07 % ) Shane Warne 32 ( 1.37 % ) Brian Lara 230 ( 9.85 % ) Ricky Ponting 74 ( 3.17 % ) Viv Richards 192 ( 8.22 % ) Jacques Kallis 67 ( 2.87 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 115 ( 4.92 % ) Wasim Akram 1335 ( 57.15 % ) Glenn McGrath 20 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 66 ( 2.83 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...