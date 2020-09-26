Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif simply used the word “excellent” to praise left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

This comes after the 20-year-old took incredible figures of 6-19 in Hampshire’s Vitality Blast match against Middlesex last Sunday, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.

The young star became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.

Excellent — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) September 20, 2020

“Excellent,” Latif said on Twitter when describing Afridi’s performance.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq hints at changes to Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe series

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1150 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7135 ( 72.86 % ) Steve Smith 289 ( 2.95 % ) Ben Stokes 698 ( 7.13 % ) Kane Williamson 218 ( 2.23 % ) Rashid Khan 32 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 107 ( 1.09 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.44 % ) Kagiso Rabada 28 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 78 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1150 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7135 ( 72.86 % ) Steve Smith 289 ( 2.95 % ) Ben Stokes 698 ( 7.13 % ) Kane Williamson 218 ( 2.23 % ) Rashid Khan 32 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 107 ( 1.09 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.44 % ) Kagiso Rabada 28 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 78 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...