Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif simply used the word “excellent” to praise left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.
This comes after the 20-year-old took incredible figures of 6-19 in Hampshire’s Vitality Blast match against Middlesex last Sunday, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.
The young star became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.
“Excellent,” Latif said on Twitter when describing Afridi’s performance.
