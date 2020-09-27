Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has lavished praise on former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.
Akmal said Pietersen was “sheer class” and lauded him for being an exceptional “performer” with the bat.
The 40-year-old represented England in 104 Tests and scored 8,181 runs, which included 23 centuries and 35 fifties, at an average of 47.28.
He also played 136 ODIs and accumulated 4,440 runs, which included nine hundreds and 25 half-centuries, at an average of 40.73.
As for his T20 International career, Pietersen made 1,176 runs in 37 games, which included seven fifties, at an average of 37.93 and a strike-rate of 141.51.
KP was a sheer class…what a performer @KP24 https://t.co/yqUtLaw59D
— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 12, 2020
“KP was a sheer class…what a performer,” Akmal said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Imad Wasim makes huge claims about Babar Azam that is sure to spark a lot of debate