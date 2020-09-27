Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal believes it would have been “brilliant to see” legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram playing modern day cricket.

In particular, Faisal said he would have loved to watch Akram in action in T20 Internationals.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Definitely @wasimakramlive bhai 🇵🇰🏏 and specially in T20 format his skills would have been brilliant to see in modern day cricket! #MyMentor https://t.co/g1P0f57H0n — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 16, 2020

“Definitely Wasim Akram bhai and specially in T20 format his skills would have been brilliant to see in modern day cricket!” Faisal said in response to a question from Wisden on which fast bowler in their prime would people want to see playing Test cricket today.

