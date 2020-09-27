Shahid Afridi shares his grand vision to transform Pakistan’s tribal areas

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has shared his grand vision to transform Pakistan’s tribal areas.

Through his charity, the Shahid Afridi Foundation, the former captain aims to educate the children in the area and wants cricket academies to be established there as well.

His charitable foundation has distributed rations among 40,000 families throughout Pakistan and provides free education in 14 schools that are located all over the country.

“We will have to educate these children,” he told Arab News. “I hope [cricket] academies will reach these areas.”

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi says why it’s important for Babar Azam and other Pakistan players to play in the IPL

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1193 ( 16.96 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.15 % ) Javed Miandad 337 ( 4.79 % ) Shahid Afridi 1781 ( 25.31 % ) Imran Khan 1847 ( 26.25 % ) Zaheer Abbas 110 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 339 ( 4.82 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 502 ( 7.13 % ) Saeed Anwar 579 ( 8.23 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.58 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 156 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1193 ( 16.96 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.15 % ) Javed Miandad 337 ( 4.79 % ) Shahid Afridi 1781 ( 25.31 % ) Imran Khan 1847 ( 26.25 % ) Zaheer Abbas 110 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 339 ( 4.82 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 502 ( 7.13 % ) Saeed Anwar 579 ( 8.23 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.58 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 156 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...