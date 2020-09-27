Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that as long as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, bilateral series between India and Pakistan will never happen.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“The government of Pakistan is always ready but with the present regime [in India] there are no such chances of [resuming] cricket relations, of [Pakistan-India] series,” Afridi told Arab News. “With Modi in power, I don’t see it’s going to happen.”

