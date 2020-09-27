Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shahid Afridi has said that it’s important for limited overs captain Babar Azam and other Pakistan player to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they can “play under pressure and share dressing rooms” with other world-class players.

Pakistan players are not allowed to play in the IPL, which is currently going on in the UAE, due to political tensions between the two countries.

Afridi rued the fact that Pakistan players cannot light up the biggest domestic T20 tournament in the world, saying that the “Pakistani players are missing a big opportunity”.

“I know that IPL is a very big brand in the world of cricket and it is an excellent opportunity for, whether it’s Babar Azam, or many other Pakistani players to go there [to India] and play under pressure and share dressing rooms,” the iconic all-rounder told Arab News. “So in my opinion Pakistani players are missing a big opportunity.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 87 ( 33.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 45 ( 17.18 % ) MS Dhoni 50 ( 19.08 % ) Mohammed Shami 46 ( 17.56 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 2 ( 0.76 % ) Hardik Pandya 4 ( 1.53 % ) Lokesh Rahul 18 ( 6.87 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 3 ( 1.15 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 1 ( 0.38 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.38 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 5 ( 1.91 % ) Back

