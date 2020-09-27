Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Shahid Afridi has said that it’s important for limited overs captain Babar Azam and other Pakistan player to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they can “play under pressure and share dressing rooms” with other world-class players.
Pakistan players are not allowed to play in the IPL, which is currently going on in the UAE, due to political tensions between the two countries.
Afridi rued the fact that Pakistan players cannot light up the biggest domestic T20 tournament in the world, saying that the “Pakistani players are missing a big opportunity”.
“I know that IPL is a very big brand in the world of cricket and it is an excellent opportunity for, whether it’s Babar Azam, or many other Pakistani players to go there [to India] and play under pressure and share dressing rooms,” the iconic all-rounder told Arab News. “So in my opinion Pakistani players are missing a big opportunity.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi said with Narendra Modi in power, bilateral series between India and Pakistan will never happen