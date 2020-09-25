Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has made it clear that there is no rift between him and Babar Azam over the Karachi Kings captaincy.

Imad captains the Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), even though Azam is Pakistan’s limited overs skipper.

In fact, Imad noted that he and Azam have a lot of respect for each other and offer help and advice whenever needed.

“No, not at all. We are like brothers and he is a great guy. When he wants advice, he takes it from me and when I want advice from him, he is there to offer that advice to me,” Imad told PakPassion. “There is mutual respect from both of us and we have played enough cricket together over the years to know each other’s game and personality.

“There is no issue of either of us trying to step on the other’s toes and we are there to help and support each other whenever we need it and to respect each other.”

With this year’s T20 World Cup being postponed until October 2021, it has been confirmed that the remaining PSL matches will be completed in Lahore in November.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

