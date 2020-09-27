Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that he is loved by the people of India and gets many messages from there.

Afridi noted that his “overall experience of India has been excellent” and that he has “always appreciated the love and respect that I have gotten from the people of India”.

“If their love is true, no one can take it away, no matter whose government it is,” he told Arab News. “Love is love. No doubt, the way I have enjoyed cricket in India; I have always appreciated the love and respect that I have gotten from the people of India.

“And now when I speak on social media, I get many messages from India and I reply to many people. I believe that my overall experience of India has been excellent.”

While he may be loved by the people of India, Afridi has been a vocal critic of current India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been heavily criticised by India cricketers in the past.

In fact, Afridi recently said that as long as Modi remains in power, bilateral series between India and Pakistan will never happen.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi says why it’s important for Babar Azam and other Pakistan players to play in the IPL

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 87 ( 33.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 45 ( 17.18 % ) MS Dhoni 50 ( 19.08 % ) Mohammed Shami 46 ( 17.56 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 2 ( 0.76 % ) Hardik Pandya 4 ( 1.53 % ) Lokesh Rahul 18 ( 6.87 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 3 ( 1.15 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 1 ( 0.38 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.38 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 5 ( 1.91 % ) Back

Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 87 ( 33.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 45 ( 17.18 % ) MS Dhoni 50 ( 19.08 % ) Mohammed Shami 46 ( 17.56 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 2 ( 0.76 % ) Hardik Pandya 4 ( 1.53 % ) Lokesh Rahul 18 ( 6.87 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 3 ( 1.15 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 1 ( 0.38 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.38 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 5 ( 1.91 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...