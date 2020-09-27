Faisal Iqbal: “Great news for Pakistan and Zimbabwe, our nation is looking to welcome them”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach and former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has expressed his excitement towards the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe, saying “our nation is looking to welcome them”.
Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.
The three ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.
For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.
“Great news for Pakistan and Zimbabwe, our nation is looking to welcome them!” Faisal said on Twitter.
