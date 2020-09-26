Misbah-ul-Haq hints at changes to Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has hinted that changes could be made to the national team for the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Many people have urged Misbah to pick a team full of talented youngsters, but while he said changes are coming, Misbah was not more specific.

“The Pakistan team is already composed of young players,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “It had lost two senior players right after the World Cup.

“[In fact], we might change a thing or two to make the team even stronger. We should keep in mind that the points earned from the ODI series would count towards World Cup qualification.”

Pakistan’s home series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The three ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.

For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1139 ( 11.87 % ) Babar Azam 6964 ( 72.6 % ) Steve Smith 284 ( 2.96 % ) Ben Stokes 690 ( 7.19 % ) Kane Williamson 216 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 32 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 104 ( 1.08 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 28 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 77 ( 0.8 % )

