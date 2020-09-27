Faisal Iqbal tells Pakistan star to keep piling up the centuries

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam to keep piling up the centuries.
This comes after Azam scored a sensational 114 not out for Somerset in their Vitality Blast match against Glamorgan on September 16.
Azam’s career-best T20 knock came off 62 balls and included nine boundaries and five sixes.
The 25-year-old was named Man of the Match as Somerset cruised to a 66-run win.
Great knock @babarazam258 👍🏻 keep piling them up!! https://t.co/XRebXQpX97
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 16, 2020
“Great knock Babar Azam, keep piling them up!” Faisal said on Twitter.
