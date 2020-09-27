Faisal Iqbal tells Pakistan star to keep piling up the centuries

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam to keep piling up the centuries.

This comes after Azam scored a sensational 114 not out for Somerset in their Vitality Blast match against Glamorgan on September 16.

Azam’s career-best T20 knock came off 62 balls and included nine boundaries and five sixes.

The 25-year-old was named Man of the Match as Somerset cruised to a 66-run win.

“Great knock Babar Azam, keep piling them up!” Faisal said on Twitter.

