Faisal Iqbal tells Pakistan star to keep piling up the centuries

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam to keep piling up the centuries.

This comes after Azam scored a sensational 114 not out for Somerset in their Vitality Blast match against Glamorgan on September 16.

Azam’s career-best T20 knock came off 62 balls and included nine boundaries and five sixes.

The 25-year-old was named Man of the Match as Somerset cruised to a 66-run win.

“Great knock Babar Azam, keep piling them up!” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Faisal Iqbal thinks Pakistan legend would be “brilliant to see in modern day cricket”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1176 ( 11.68 % ) Babar Azam 7337 ( 72.85 % ) Steve Smith 300 ( 2.98 % ) Ben Stokes 715 ( 7.1 % ) Kane Williamson 227 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 37 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 113 ( 1.12 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 44 ( 0.44 % ) Kagiso Rabada 28 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 80 ( 0.79 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1176 ( 11.68 % ) Babar Azam 7337 ( 72.85 % ) Steve Smith 300 ( 2.98 % ) Ben Stokes 715 ( 7.1 % ) Kane Williamson 227 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 37 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 113 ( 1.12 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 44 ( 0.44 % ) Kagiso Rabada 28 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 80 ( 0.79 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...