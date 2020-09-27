Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput, who is a former India batsman, is unlikely to face visa problems for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.
Despite political relations between India and Pakistan being frosty, Zimbabwe Cricket is confident that Rajput will be issued a visa.
“Lalchand Rajput is our coach and we are keen to send him with the team there (Pakistan). (We) will request the authorities there to facilitate his travel,” Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani was quoted as saying by Geo Super.
Pakistan’s home series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.
The three ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.
For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.
