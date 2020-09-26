If the tour of South Africa doesn’t go ahead, Pakistan will host it instead?

Pakistan may host South Africa in February if the scheduled tour in October doesn't go ahead

Pakistan could host South Africa in February if the series is not held this year

Pakistan are scheduled to tour South Africa for a limited overs series in October, but there are doubts about whether the tour will go ahead as planned.

The series is supposed to consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, but with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the issues surrounding Cricket South Africa, it remains to be seen when the series will take place.

According to reports as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter, should South Africa not be able to host the series, Pakistan are willing to hold it in February just prior to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the meantime, the men in green will focus on their limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

The three ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.

For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.

