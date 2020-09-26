If the tour of South Africa doesn’t go ahead, Pakistan will host it instead?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan are scheduled to tour South Africa for a limited overs series in October, but there are doubts about whether the tour will go ahead as planned.

The series is supposed to consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, but with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the issues surrounding Cricket South Africa, it remains to be seen when the series will take place.

According to reports as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter, should South Africa not be able to host the series, Pakistan are willing to hold it in February just prior to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Reports state that if the situation in South Africa to allow for full cricket activities to re-commence does not improve, then PCB will be ready to host South Africa in February before the PSL #PAKvSA #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 24, 2020

In the meantime, the men in green will focus on their limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

The three ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.

For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1124 ( 11.91 % ) Babar Azam 6845 ( 72.56 % ) Steve Smith 282 ( 2.99 % ) Ben Stokes 677 ( 7.18 % ) Kane Williamson 211 ( 2.24 % ) Rashid Khan 30 ( 0.32 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 103 ( 1.09 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 28 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 76 ( 0.81 % ) Back

