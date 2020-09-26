Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan is hopeful that South Africa will tour Pakistan in January next year.

He added that Pakistan will subsequently travel to South Africa to play the Proteas after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in March.

Pakistan are scheduled to tour South Africa for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in October, but it is unlikely the tour will go ahead as planned due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the issues surrounding Cricket South Africa.

In the hopes of salvaging the series, Wasim is optimistic that South Africa will accept Pakistan’s new proposal.

“South Africa will tour Pakistan in January 2021 and we are hoping to reciprocate by touring South Africa for a limited overs series in March. We have informed Cricket South Africa (CSA) about our plans for the tour. Now we are waiting to see what steps they take to ensure both series take place,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1139 ( 11.87 % ) Babar Azam 6964 ( 72.6 % ) Steve Smith 284 ( 2.96 % ) Ben Stokes 690 ( 7.19 % ) Kane Williamson 216 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 32 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 104 ( 1.08 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 28 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 77 ( 0.8 % ) Back

