Pakistan player makes scary revelation, says he could become paralysed

Pakistan pace bowler Rumman Raees has revealed that doctors told him he could become paralysed if he keeps playing cricket.

Raees was looking forward to representing Sindh in the National T20 Cup, but has been ruled out of the entire domestic season due to a back injury.

The 28-year-old underwent back surgery in 2019 and recalled how doctors advised him to play less cricket or retire altogether.

“This was a time of great mental stress for me but as they say, the worst times sometimes bring out the best in a person and that is what happened,” Raees told PakPassion. “Faced with this terrible situation, I developed the willpower to fight against all the odds which helped me make a comeback in PSL 5.

“But to get that to stage, I had to battle my way through many uphill struggles – one of which was the advice of the doctors after my back surgery in 2019. The medics told me it would be better if I either reduced or gave up playing cricket altogether.

“This was because there was a real danger that if I continued playing and pushed myself harder, I could end up possibly being paralyzed as my discs were so badly dehydrated that they could cause real damage to me. Things got to a stage that I was pondering announcing my retirement from cricket, but I held back from taking such a decision as I wanted to give myself another chance.”

