Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand given the green light

Pakistan will tour New Zealand later this year after the New Zealand government gave the series the green light to go ahead.

Pakistan are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20 Internationals against the Black Caps from December to January.

In addition to Pakistan, New Zealand’s series against the West Indies will also proceed as planned.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that all the details, including the schedule, will be announced next week.

“New Zealand Cricket has received government approval to proceed with plans to host international touring sides this summer … beginning with the West Indies and Pakistan’s men’s teams in November, December and January,” NZC said in a statement as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“A press conference to announce the details of the upcoming summer’s international … schedule will be held early next week.”

