Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has told Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi that he will always be number one.
This comes after Nabi became the top-ranked all-rounder in ODI and T20 Internationals.
Impressed with the 35-year-old’s brilliant accomplishment, Latif heaped praise on him.
Always No 1
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) September 19, 2020
“Always No 1,” Latif said on Twitter.
