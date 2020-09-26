Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has told Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi that he will always be number one.

This comes after Nabi became the top-ranked all-rounder in ODI and T20 Internationals.

Impressed with the 35-year-old’s brilliant accomplishment, Latif heaped praise on him.

Always No 1 — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) September 19, 2020

“Always No 1,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imad Wasim makes huge claims about Babar Azam that is sure to spark a lot of debate

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1150 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7135 ( 72.86 % ) Steve Smith 289 ( 2.95 % ) Ben Stokes 698 ( 7.13 % ) Kane Williamson 218 ( 2.23 % ) Rashid Khan 32 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 107 ( 1.09 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.44 % ) Kagiso Rabada 28 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 78 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1150 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7135 ( 72.86 % ) Steve Smith 289 ( 2.95 % ) Ben Stokes 698 ( 7.13 % ) Kane Williamson 218 ( 2.23 % ) Rashid Khan 32 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 107 ( 1.09 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.44 % ) Kagiso Rabada 28 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 78 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...