Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif tells Afghanistan player you will always be number one

Rashid Latif: “Always No 1”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has told Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi that he will always be number one.

This comes after Nabi became the top-ranked all-rounder in ODI and T20 Internationals.

Impressed with the 35-year-old’s brilliant accomplishment, Latif heaped praise on him.

“Always No 1,” Latif said on Twitter.

