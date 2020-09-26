Rashid Latif reveals which India player has a very sound technique

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said that ex-India captain Mohammad Azharuddin had a very sound technique.
Azharuddin represented India in 99 Tests and accumulated 6,215 runs, which included 22 centuries and 21 fifties, at an average of 45.03.
He also featured in 334 ODIs and scored 9,378 runs, which included seven hundreds and 58 half-centuries, at an average of 36.92.
Technique wise very sound
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) September 18, 2020
