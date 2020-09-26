Rashid Latif reveals which India player has a very sound technique

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said that ex-India captain Mohammad Azharuddin had a very sound technique.

Azharuddin represented India in 99 Tests and accumulated 6,215 runs, which included 22 centuries and 21 fifties, at an average of 45.03.

He also featured in 334 ODIs and scored 9,378 runs, which included seven hundreds and 58 half-centuries, at an average of 36.92.

Technique wise very sound — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) September 18, 2020

“Technique wise, very sound,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq hints at changes to Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe series

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 180 ( 7.71 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 25 ( 1.07 % ) Shane Warne 32 ( 1.37 % ) Brian Lara 230 ( 9.85 % ) Ricky Ponting 74 ( 3.17 % ) Viv Richards 192 ( 8.22 % ) Jacques Kallis 67 ( 2.87 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 115 ( 4.93 % ) Wasim Akram 1334 ( 57.13 % ) Glenn McGrath 20 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 66 ( 2.83 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 180 ( 7.71 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 25 ( 1.07 % ) Shane Warne 32 ( 1.37 % ) Brian Lara 230 ( 9.85 % ) Ricky Ponting 74 ( 3.17 % ) Viv Richards 192 ( 8.22 % ) Jacques Kallis 67 ( 2.87 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 115 ( 4.93 % ) Wasim Akram 1334 ( 57.13 % ) Glenn McGrath 20 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 66 ( 2.83 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...