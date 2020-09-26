Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia left-arm spinner Brad Hogg admitted that Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has really impressed him as of late.

This comes after the 20-year-old took incredible figures of 6-19 in Hampshire’s Vitality Blast match against Middlesex last Sunday, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.

The young star became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.

@iShaheenAfridi special! 4 wickets in 4 balls. 6 wickets in the match, all bowled, I'm stumped. Shaandar performance!#shaheenafridi #Cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) September 21, 2020

“Shaheen Shah Afridi special! 4 wickets in 4 balls. 6 wickets in the match, all bowled, I’m stumped. Shaandaar (glorious) performance!” Hogg said on Twitter.

