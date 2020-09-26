Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Sindh head coach Basit Ali is backing Azam Khan to be the star of the show during the National T20 Cup.

Explaining why, Basit said he saw Azam bat in the nets recently and was extremely impressed with his “talent” and “big-hitting prowess”.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, featured in nine games for the Quetta Gladiators in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and made 150 runs, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 18.75 and a strike-rate of 130.43.

“I saw him bat in the nets during our training session and I am really impressed by his talent. Azam has the ability to turn a game at any juncture with his big-hitting prowess,” Basit was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “My aim would be to offer Azam a platform where he can deliver with an uncluttered mind while focusing on performing to the best of his ability.

“As a coach, I would be thoroughly backing him since I feel he has a bright future ahead of him and this tournament provides him the opportunity to further improve his game.”

The National T20 Cup will take place from September 30 to October 18.

