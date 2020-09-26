Rumman Raees picks four Pakistan players that have impressed him

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Rumman Raees revealed that he is highly impressed with the pace quartet of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf.

Afridi, Naseem and Rauf all featured in the recent tour of England, but Hasnain didn’t play a single game.

Afridi took five wickets in the three-Test series at an average of 51.60, while Naseem took three wickets at 69.33.

Afridi also picked up two wickets in the three-match T20 series that followed at an average of 41, while Rauf snapped up three wickets at an average of 35.66. Naseem, meanwhile, didn’t feature in the series.

“When I debuted for Pakistan in 2016, I was a little unsure of myself but all that changed as I played more games for the national side and that really helped build my confidence too,” Raees told PakPassion. “I feel that all our new bowlers need a proper chance to develop themselves at the international level. We need to get away from judging the level of players on performances in one or two games.

“We are currently blessed with a new and excellent pace attack which consists of names like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf. The youngsters are lucky to be guided by the likes of experienced fast bowlers such as Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz which will really help them improve in the future.

“But we do need to tell the youngsters that we have full faith in them and that we consider them our main strike bowlers and match-winners, as that will boost their morale and help them gain confidence. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are our wicket-taking bowlers and the more confident they feel in themselves, the more wickets they will take for Pakistan.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1139 ( 11.87 % ) Babar Azam 6964 ( 72.6 % ) Steve Smith 284 ( 2.96 % ) Ben Stokes 690 ( 7.19 % ) Kane Williamson 216 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 32 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 104 ( 1.08 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 28 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 77 ( 0.8 % ) Back

