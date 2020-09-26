Ijaz Ahmed loves Pakistan youngster’s ability to play fearless cricket

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed has admitted he loves the fact that Haider Ali plays fearless cricket.

In fact, Ijaz revealed that he was the one who told the 19-year-old to play with freedom and “put on your show” when he is at the crease.

This comes after Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

“During PSL 5, he would take a single and give the strike back to senior partners. When I saw him bat I told him that the entire show is of four, six or eight overs,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“I told him to ‘put on your show and play as you want to’ and then he was able to make an impression in the tournament. He always had talent but his PSL innings showed that he can play fearless cricket too.”

Haider will now represent Northern in the National T20 Cup, which will take place from September 30 to October 18.

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 307 ( 95.94 % ) No! 13 ( 4.06 % ) Back

