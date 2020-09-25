Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shaheen Shah Afridi may only be 20 years old, but he has already established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats.

He has taken 35 wickets in 11 Tests at an average of 31.34, 40 wickets in 19 ODIs at an average of 21.17 and 18 wickets in 15 T20 International at an average of 23.05.

But, the young star is now determined to contribute in more ways than one and is working on becoming a better batsman so that he can play handy knocks in the future.

Afridi averages 4.30 with the bat in Tests, 21 in ODIs and doesn’t have an average in T20 Internationals yet as he finished unbeaten on zero in the one innings he batted. His top score in Tests is 14 and in ODIs, it is 19 not out.

“I am trying to improve my batting as well since as a team player I need to contribute in all departments,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi plotting to be white-ball specialist in future?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1096 ( 11.98 % ) Babar Azam 6631 ( 72.49 % ) Steve Smith 271 ( 2.96 % ) Ben Stokes 654 ( 7.15 % ) Kane Williamson 207 ( 2.26 % ) Rashid Khan 30 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 101 ( 1.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 42 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 27 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 74 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1096 ( 11.98 % ) Babar Azam 6631 ( 72.49 % ) Steve Smith 271 ( 2.96 % ) Ben Stokes 654 ( 7.15 % ) Kane Williamson 207 ( 2.26 % ) Rashid Khan 30 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 101 ( 1.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 42 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 27 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 74 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...