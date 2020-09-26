Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has identified two issues that could prevent him from becoming the national team’s permanent batting coach.

Younis recently served as batting coach during Pakistan’s tour of England.

It has since been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) want Younis to occupy the post on a full-time basis.

In fact, Younis is set to meet key officials from the PCB next week, where it is likely he will sign a permanent contract to be batting coach.

But, while 42-year-old is keen to fill the post, he pointed out that it remains to be seen how much will he will need to do and whether the Pakistan team even needs his services.

“I have to see how much work I can do and [also] if the team needs me,” he said on Geo News programme Score.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1183 ( 16.95 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.16 % ) Javed Miandad 336 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1765 ( 25.29 % ) Imran Khan 1834 ( 26.28 % ) Zaheer Abbas 110 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 339 ( 4.86 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 489 ( 7.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 578 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.21 % ) Back

