Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has identified two issues that could prevent him from becoming the national team’s permanent batting coach.
Younis recently served as batting coach during Pakistan’s tour of England.
It has since been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) want Younis to occupy the post on a full-time basis.
In fact, Younis is set to meet key officials from the PCB next week, where it is likely he will sign a permanent contract to be batting coach.
But, while 42-year-old is keen to fill the post, he pointed out that it remains to be seen how much will he will need to do and whether the Pakistan team even needs his services.
“I have to see how much work I can do and [also] if the team needs me,” he said on Geo News programme Score.
