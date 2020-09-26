Ijaz Ahmed names current Pakistan player who is weak against spin

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed said that rising star Haider Ali is weak against spin.

Ijaz admitted that Haider is an “exceptional talent”, but has to improve against spinners as it has been a flaw in his game for quite some time.

Ijaz’s analysis comes after Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

“He is an exceptional talent but I’ve noticed that he has to work on his game against spinners,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “In the Emerging Asia Cup and also the World Cup, he got out mostly against spinners. In the next camp, whenever that is, we will work on his batting against spin.”

Haider will now represent Northern in the National T20 Cup, which will take place from September 30 to October 18.

