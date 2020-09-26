Ijaz Ahmed backs two players to be the ‘future of Pakistan cricket’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Under-19 head coach has backed Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir to be the “future of Pakistan cricket”.

Ijaz’s bold prediction comes after Haider, who is just 19, made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Rohail, who is 18, has also been identified as a future talent. He was picked as a back-up wicketkeeper for the recent tour of England, but didn’t play a single game.

He returned back to Pakistan when left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was called up to the squad.

“These two were added to the emerging team last year on my insistence,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “They both scored centuries and that boosted their confidence. Now they are the future of Pakistan cricket.”

