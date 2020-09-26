Ijaz Ahmed reveals which Pakistan player lacks patience

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed has conceded that young batsman Haider Ali lacks patience and “must learn how to stay at the crease longer”.

Ijaz noted that this has particularly been the case in four-day cricket, where Haider has shown flashes of brilliance, but not been able to fully capitalise on all the talent he possesses.

In the eight first-class matches he has played, the 19-year-old has scored 652 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 46.57.

“I do not want to say that his performance in four-day cricket is not good. He has displayed his talent in that format too and his performance in the final was extraordinary. But he must learn how to stay at the crease longer. For that, he needs to learn how to be patient,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

