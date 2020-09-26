Sharjeel Khan reveals how he has bettered himself as a player

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan said he has bettered himself as a player since he has been working hard on improving his fitness.

Sharjeel was heavily criticised for looking and being out of shape during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Karachi Kings.

He noted that he worked on his fitness after he was banned for five years, with two-and-a-half years being suspended, for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 edition of the PSL.

But, following all the criticism he endured during the PSL, he “worked even harder” and now plans to “hit the standards set by the Pakistan Cricket Board”.

“I have worked the most on my fitness and improved it too,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “I had been working on my fitness even during my time away from the game but after making my comeback in PSL I worked even harder.

“Now I will try and maintain that level and also strive to hit the standards set by the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

Sharjeel will now represent Sindh in the National T20 Cup, which will be held from September 30 to October 18.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sharjeel Khan shares his three goals for 2020 and 2021

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 23 ( 5.22 % ) Karachi Kings 123 ( 27.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 138 ( 31.29 % ) Multan Sultans 42 ( 9.52 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 72 ( 16.33 % ) Quetta Gladiators 43 ( 9.75 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 23 ( 5.22 % ) Karachi Kings 123 ( 27.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 138 ( 31.29 % ) Multan Sultans 42 ( 9.52 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 72 ( 16.33 % ) Quetta Gladiators 43 ( 9.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...