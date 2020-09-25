Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has revealed that he has been a big fan of legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi since childhood.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

In addition to Afridi, Rashid also idolised iconic India spinner Anil Kumble and said he “learnt a lot” from both of them.

Rashid Khan "it was tough for me because we didn’t have any role models as we didn’t have a team that was playing international cricket. Since childhood, I was a big fan of Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble. I loved watching their bowling and I learnt a lot by watching them" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 17, 2020

“It was tough for me because we didn’t have any role models as we didn’t have a team that was playing international cricket. Since childhood, I was a big fan of Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble. I loved watching their bowling and I learnt a lot by watching them,” Rashid was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imad Wasim makes huge claims about Babar Azam that is sure to spark a lot of debate

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1181 ( 16.94 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.17 % ) Javed Miandad 336 ( 4.82 % ) Shahid Afridi 1762 ( 25.28 % ) Imran Khan 1833 ( 26.3 % ) Zaheer Abbas 110 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 339 ( 4.86 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 486 ( 6.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 577 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.21 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1181 ( 16.94 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.17 % ) Javed Miandad 336 ( 4.82 % ) Shahid Afridi 1762 ( 25.28 % ) Imran Khan 1833 ( 26.3 % ) Zaheer Abbas 110 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 339 ( 4.86 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 486 ( 6.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 577 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.21 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...