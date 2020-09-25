Sharjeel Khan shares his three goals for 2020 and 2021

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has shared three goals that he hopes to achieve between 2020 and 2021.

The first is to lead Sindh to victory in the upcoming National T20 Cup, which will be held from September 30 to October 18.

Next on Sharjeel’s list is to regain his spot in the Pakistan team, which will obviously be easier said than done.

Sharjeel hasn’t played international cricket since 2017 as he was banned for five years, with two-and-a-half years suspended, for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 edition of the PSL.

The third goal Sharjeel wants to accomplish is to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in India next year.

“I played the last T20 World Cup that was played in 2016 in India. Right now my focus is on The National T20 Cup that is starting soon. I want to perform well there, get my team the title, and then make a comeback into the national side and play the World Cup next year,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

