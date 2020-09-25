Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Imad Wasim considers Pakistan, England, India and Australia as favourites to win the T20 World Cup next year.

The tournament was supposed to be held in Australia this year, but it was postponed to October 2021 and will now be held in India due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With Pakistan having recently toured England and played three Tests and three T20 Internationals, Imad conceded that England “is a very strong Twenty20 team and one of the world’s best sides in this format”.

Pakistan won the tournament in 2009, while England lifted the coveted trophy in 2010. India triumphed in the inaugural edition in 2007, but Australia have never won it.

“Whilst I do feel that we are a very good Twenty20 side, the fact is that England is a very strong Twenty20 team and one of the world’s best sides in this format,” Imad told PakPassion. “For us there were positive signs recently against England in that we scored over 190 in both innings against them.

“I feel that we are bowling well, and in my view, we are amongst four teams who could win the tournament alongside England, Australia and India and I am sure we will put up a good show when the tournament takes place.”

