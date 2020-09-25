Imad Wasim: ‘I see no reason at all why England cannot tour Pakistan’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has said that he sees “no reason at all why England cannot tour Pakistan” in 2022.

Imad’s comments come after Pakistan travelled to England in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and played three Tests and three T20 Internationals.

England have not toured Pakistan since 2005/06 due to security concerns after the Sri Lankan team were attacked by armed gunmen in 2009.

With Sri Lanka and Bangladesh having toured Pakistan and this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) being held entirely in the country without any problems, Imad hopes England decide to come to Pakistan in two years’ time and is “looking forward to welcoming them”.

“International cricket has been revived and is now back for good in Pakistan, which is fantastic news for the players, the Pakistan Cricket Board and for fans,” Imad told PakPassion. “The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been played entirely in Pakistan this year very successfully, and some of the English players played in Pakistan during the PSL. So, I see no reason at all why England cannot tour Pakistan.

“They are a big team, one of the world’s strongest teams in all formats and are very entertaining too. I am certain that the crowds who have been starved of international cricket in Pakistan in recent times will love to see them playing in local stadiums.

“I am hopeful that the tour will happen and we are really looking forward to welcoming them to Pakistan, hosting them and to provide them with great facilities to make it a memorable tour for all.”

