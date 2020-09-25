Imad Wasim reveals which video game the Pakistan team loves playing

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has revealed that he and his teammates love playing FIFA a lot.

During the recent tour of England, Imad noted that with the bio-secure bubble in place, the team played a lot of FIFA since no one wanted to sit alone in their hotel room.

With the Pakistan team also playing cards and table tennis, Imad noted that spending so much time together helped boost the bond between the players.

“To be honest, it felt like we spent a very long time in this tough bio-secure environment,” he told PakPassion. “There were of course a lot of practice sessions and I felt that we bonded as a group really well and we probably got the chance to talk to each other more than we would normally on a tour.

“As far as non-cricket activities are concerned, rather than going to our own rooms and sitting on our own which would have been soul-destroying, we spent a lot of time as a group sitting in the team rooms, we played a lot of FIFA, played cards and table tennis.”

Pakistan lost the three-Test series against England 1-0, but drew the three-match T20 series 1-1.

