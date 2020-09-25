Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has denied speculation that the Pakistan coaching staff has been interfering with and giving too much advice to the players.
Imad noted that no such thing happened during the recent tour of England as the “coaches minded their own business and stuck to their own areas”.
In fact, the 31-year-old said “this was the smoothest tour we have had for a long time” as “there was not a single mishap or controversy”.
“No I don’t think so. The coaches minded their own business and stuck to their own areas. It was a very professional set-up and I really enjoyed it,” Imad told PakPassion. “There was not a single mishap or controversy on the tour despite us being in the bubble for so long.
“The coaching staff were absolutely spot-on in every department and fantastic role models for the players. They worked really hard with all of us and if you ask any of the players, they will tell you that this was the smoothest tour we have had for a long time.”
