Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has denied speculation that the Pakistan coaching staff has been interfering with and giving too much advice to the players.

Imad noted that no such thing happened during the recent tour of England as the “coaches minded their own business and stuck to their own areas”.

In fact, the 31-year-old said “this was the smoothest tour we have had for a long time” as “there was not a single mishap or controversy”.

“No I don’t think so. The coaches minded their own business and stuck to their own areas. It was a very professional set-up and I really enjoyed it,” Imad told PakPassion. “There was not a single mishap or controversy on the tour despite us being in the bubble for so long.

“The coaching staff were absolutely spot-on in every department and fantastic role models for the players. They worked really hard with all of us and if you ask any of the players, they will tell you that this was the smoothest tour we have had for a long time.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imad Wasim sheds light on new secret ball he is working on

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1108 ( 11.96 % ) Babar Azam 6716 ( 72.49 % ) Steve Smith 276 ( 2.98 % ) Ben Stokes 666 ( 7.19 % ) Kane Williamson 207 ( 2.23 % ) Rashid Khan 30 ( 0.32 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 102 ( 1.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 27 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 75 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1108 ( 11.96 % ) Babar Azam 6716 ( 72.49 % ) Steve Smith 276 ( 2.98 % ) Ben Stokes 666 ( 7.19 % ) Kane Williamson 207 ( 2.23 % ) Rashid Khan 30 ( 0.32 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 102 ( 1.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 27 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 75 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...