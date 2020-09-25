Imad Wasim sheds light on new secret ball he is working on

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has revealed that he has been working on a secret new delivery.

Imad didn’t share any specific details about the delivery, but confirmed that he will be ready to unleash it soon.

The 31-year-old also noted that he really enjoyed working with legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed during the recent tour of England.

Mushtaq was Pakistan’s spin bowling coach and mentor during the tour, and Imad admitted that 50-year-old gave him so much advice on bowling and not being afraid to try new things.

“He was a world-class spinner and is a great coach/mentor. I get along really well with all of the coaching staff and it’s very easy to speak with Mushy bhai and Waqar bhai, they really motivate you and are there to help you,” Imad told PakPassion.

“I’m learning to bowl a new kind of delivery which I hope will be ready soon because as a cricketer you are always learning and that’s where the coaching staff really help you. Mushy bhai gives me so much confidence, he wants me to attack, to take wickets and not to be afraid to try different things or to become a defensive bowler. He’s a brilliant coach and mentor.”

