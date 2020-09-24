Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Saeed Ajmal has handpicked Zafar Gohar as Pakistan’s premier spinner in the future.

Ajmal called Gohar a “very bright spinning prospect” and feels that the 25-year-old is the “best choice as a future spinner in Test cricket”.

Gohar represented Pakistan in one ODI back in 2015, where he took two wickets and scored 15 runs.

In his first-class career, the left-arm spinner has taken 144 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 28.56. He has also scored 1,083 runs, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 21.66.

“In my opinion, Zafar Gohar is the best choice as a future spinner in Test cricket. He is a finger spinner and his ball spins as well. If he is given confidence, then Pakistan can get a very bright spinning prospect in future,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1051 ( 11.99 % ) Babar Azam 6345 ( 72.41 % ) Steve Smith 254 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 634 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 197 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 29 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 99 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 40 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 27 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 72 ( 0.82 % )

