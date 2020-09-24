Saeed Ajmal: “In my opinion, Zafar Gohar is the best choice as a future spinner in Test cricket. He is a finger spinner and his ball spins as well. If he is given confidence, then Pakistan can get a very bright spinning prospect in future”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Saeed Ajmal has handpicked Zafar Gohar as Pakistan’s premier spinner in the future.
Ajmal called Gohar a “very bright spinning prospect” and feels that the 25-year-old is the “best choice as a future spinner in Test cricket”.
Gohar represented Pakistan in one ODI back in 2015, where he took two wickets and scored 15 runs.
In his first-class career, the left-arm spinner has taken 144 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 28.56. He has also scored 1,083 runs, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 21.66.
“In my opinion, Zafar Gohar is the best choice as a future spinner in Test cricket. He is a finger spinner and his ball spins as well. If he is given confidence, then Pakistan can get a very bright spinning prospect in future,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.