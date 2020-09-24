Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has advised Yasir Shah to give “the ball more loop” if he wants to avoid getting hit for boundaries.

Ajmal’s comments come after Pakistan’s tour of England, where Yasir was the national team’s highest wicket-taker with 11 victims at an average of 33.45.

However, finishing the series with an economy rate of 3.75, Ajmal also told Yasir to start varying his pace as it will trouble the opposition batsmen.

“Yasir was bowling short of length in the Test series against England. His economy was on the higher side, which is why he was bowling under pressure to cover for it. He should have given the ball more loop and varied his pace. If a leg-spinner doesn’t bowl with loop then he gets hit for boundaries,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Saeed Ajmal handpicks Pakistan’s premier spinner in the future

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1176 ( 16.95 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.18 % ) Javed Miandad 334 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1755 ( 25.29 % ) Imran Khan 1827 ( 26.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 109 ( 1.57 % ) Younis Khan 334 ( 4.81 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 486 ( 7 % ) Saeed Anwar 573 ( 8.26 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1176 ( 16.95 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.18 % ) Javed Miandad 334 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1755 ( 25.29 % ) Imran Khan 1827 ( 26.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 109 ( 1.57 % ) Younis Khan 334 ( 4.81 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 486 ( 7 % ) Saeed Anwar 573 ( 8.26 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...