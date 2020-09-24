Not ‘suitable for Test cricket’ – Saeed Ajmal slams which Pakistan player?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal believes that spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan is not “suitable for Test cricket”.

This comes after Shadab featured in one Test during the recent three-match series between Pakistan and England.

In that match, Shadab took two wickets at an average of 23.50 and scored 60 runs at an average of 30.

However, Ajmal also has doubts about the 21-year-old’s effectiveness in T20 Internationals.

Ajmal pointed out that Shadab tends to get hit for a lot of sixes and added that maintaining a good economy rate is more important than taking wickets in the shortest format.

“I don’t consider Shadab Khan suitable for Test cricket as a bowler. As far as T20 is concerned, he got hit for sixes in T20 as well. Economy is more important than wickets in T20 cricket so you need to focus more on bowling dot balls. If you give chances to batsmen in T20, then you will get hit for boundaries,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1174 ( 16.97 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.18 % ) Javed Miandad 333 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1752 ( 25.33 % ) Imran Khan 1819 ( 26.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 109 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 332 ( 4.8 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 485 ( 7.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 569 ( 8.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 40 ( 0.58 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.23 % ) Back

