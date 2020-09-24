Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has given the national team some selection advice ahead of the limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Ajmal believes that “at least 50 percent” of the team should comprise of talented youngsters.

But, he added that senior players will be needed as well since “we cannot afford to lose a match”.

Ajmal also called on the selectors to include a young spinner in the side in place of Imad Wasim “so that we have a pool of spinners for future”.

“At least 50 percent of youngsters should be tried against Zimbabwe as their team isn’t that strong. A young spinner can be tried in place of Imad Wasim so that we have a pool of spinners for future,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

“However, we cannot afford to lose a match as well, so some seniors should be there in ODIs as they can guide the youngsters.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.

The ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 Internationals, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.

For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.

