Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has said that he doesn’t want to work with the country’s domestic teams as “you have to push yourself and deal with a lot of hassle”.

While he has no interest in a coaching role at the domestic level, Ajmal made it clear that he is very much available to work with the national team.

Whether it be a permanent role “or for a short camp”, Ajmal told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is ready and willing to help.

“I don’t want to coach a domestic team right now since you have to push yourself and deal with a lot of hassle. If PCB wants to hire me for any position with the national team or for a short camp, then I am available,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Ajmal claimed 178 wickets in 35 Tests at an average of 28.10 and 184 wickets in 113 ODIs at an average of 22.72.

In regards to his T20 International career, the 42-year-old picked up 85 wickets in 64 games at an average of 17.83.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Saeed Ajmal reveals what he doesn’t like about Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1176 ( 16.95 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.18 % ) Javed Miandad 334 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1755 ( 25.29 % ) Imran Khan 1827 ( 26.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 109 ( 1.57 % ) Younis Khan 334 ( 4.81 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 486 ( 7 % ) Saeed Anwar 573 ( 8.26 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1176 ( 16.95 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.18 % ) Javed Miandad 334 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1755 ( 25.29 % ) Imran Khan 1827 ( 26.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 109 ( 1.57 % ) Younis Khan 334 ( 4.81 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 486 ( 7 % ) Saeed Anwar 573 ( 8.26 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...